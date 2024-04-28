Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Buys 144,841 Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,841 shares during the period. Waldencast accounts for 16.2% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $44,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Waldencast by 440.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 73.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Waldencast from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Waldencast Stock Down 2.1 %

WALD stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. Waldencast plc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

