Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VMI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $303.57. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average is $220.68.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

