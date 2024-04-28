Unique Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE LYB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

