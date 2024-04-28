Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.96. 12,676,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,409,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

