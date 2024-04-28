Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 763 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,938. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.73.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

