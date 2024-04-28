Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,528,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $62,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $42.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

