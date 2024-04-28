Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $55,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 82,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $182.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.84 and a 1 year high of $187.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

