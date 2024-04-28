Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,048,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,286,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

