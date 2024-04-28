Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Absolute Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.4% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $251.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.