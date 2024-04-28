Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,229. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

