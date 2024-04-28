SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Decreased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $59.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

