Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

NVZMY opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.82. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $61.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $664.46 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

