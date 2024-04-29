Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Knorr-Bremse has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $19.27.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking systems, entrance and HVAC systems, sanitary systems, coupling systems, digital solutions, smart services for optimizing rail traffic, power electrics, rail computing and communication (RCC)/TCMS, signaling systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, windshield wiper and wash systems, and extensive aftermarket solutions.

