Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Knorr-Bremse has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $19.27.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
