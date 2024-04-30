11,055 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 308,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $4,888,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 414.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 1,201,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 4,906,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,752. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

