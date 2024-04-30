1,822 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 83,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,957,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,892,000 after purchasing an additional 203,228 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.88. 1,444,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,114. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

