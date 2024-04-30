Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,765 shares during the period. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRDM. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FRDM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,119 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03.

About Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.