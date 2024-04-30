Prom (PROM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.70 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $161.07 million and $3.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $8.83 or 0.00014695 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.06 or 0.99816813 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012332 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.86465557 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,475,701.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

