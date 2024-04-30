2,680 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Walmart by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,002 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Walmart by 188.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 3,305,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,570,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,035,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

