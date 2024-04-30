Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:VLO traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.30. 364,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

