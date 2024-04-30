3M Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 28,979 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the average volume of 20,561 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at 3M

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 410,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 14.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 45,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

