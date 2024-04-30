Five Star Bancorp’s (FSBC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 27,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,256. The company has a market capitalization of $374.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.37. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,126.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

