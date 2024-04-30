Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 169.23% from the company’s previous close.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 95,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,378. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $229.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.01.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

