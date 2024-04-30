Investment House LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

