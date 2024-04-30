Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $393.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.