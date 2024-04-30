Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADPT opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

