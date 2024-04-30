Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,781. The stock has a market cap of $812.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

Unitil Increases Dividend

About Unitil

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.