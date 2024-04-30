Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CIBR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.96. 1,142,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.