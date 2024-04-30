Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,811 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.38. 321,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

