Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after buying an additional 1,613,190 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,180,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,675 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,698,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,305 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,717,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 663,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,717,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after buying an additional 320,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hillman Solutions news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $1,562,681.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HLMN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 188,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

