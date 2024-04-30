Arko (ARKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Arko to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 228,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,601. Arko has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $486.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Arko’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

