iSpecimen (ISPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

iSpecimen Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,717. iSpecimen has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

