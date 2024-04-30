ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $894.60 and last traded at $897.82. Approximately 210,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,217,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $909.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $955.23 and its 200 day moving average is $809.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

