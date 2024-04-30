Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assured Guaranty to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.6 %

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

