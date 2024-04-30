United Therapeutics (UTHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.55. The stock had a trading volume of 86,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,648. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.21 and a 200 day moving average of $228.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $3,336,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,590 shares of company stock valued at $33,086,361 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

