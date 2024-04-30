Auxano Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Auxano Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Cimpress at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 2,607.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,328.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $2,656,348. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of CMPR traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. The stock had a trading volume of 143,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,716. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

