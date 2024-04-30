Auxano Advisors LLC Buys 303 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,638,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,393,000 after acquiring an additional 75,005 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,417,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,660. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

