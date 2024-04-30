Avanos Medical (AVNS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Avanos Medical to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY24 guidance at $1.30-1.45 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 27,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,007. The firm has a market cap of $843.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

