Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $23.24.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.