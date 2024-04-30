Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $23.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
