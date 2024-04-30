Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

BATS ITA opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

