Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$3.05 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 43,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$7.56 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

