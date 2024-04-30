North American Construction Group (NOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.120-3.490 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.31 million. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NOA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. 8,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.