Skylands Capital LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTHM. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fathom from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fathom from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.20.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

