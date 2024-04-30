Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE BZH opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beazer Homes USA

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.