Pulmonx (LUNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $289.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $39,420.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $469,012. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

