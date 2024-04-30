Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of XAIR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 315,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.18. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
