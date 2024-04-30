Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 335,638 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,707. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

