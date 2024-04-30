Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 8,500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.20% of Mplx worth $72,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 18.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 60.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 765,618 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 99.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,362,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,380 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,519. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

