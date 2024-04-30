BrightView (BV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BrightView Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. BrightView has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

