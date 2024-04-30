Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.05% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,034,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 214,209 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.