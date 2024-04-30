Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,953,300 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 2,057,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 368.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

